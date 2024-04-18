Did Sania Mirza accidentally confirm her appearance on THIS Netflix show?

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza almost confirmed her appearance on Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday afternoon, Sania Mirza treated her more than 13 million followers with a new picture dump, giving an update on her life of late.

“Life lately,” she wrote in the caption of the 10-picture gallery along with emojis.

One of the photos in her post, featuring Mirza’s constant juggle between friends, Eid, mommy duties and work life, sees her on what fans guessed as the sets of Indian comedian Kapil Sharma’s new show on streaming giant Netflix. In the click, the sports celebrity is seen dressed in a red fit, as she sits on the couch with Netflix’s logo cushion on it and a similar-themed coffee mug in her hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Thousands of her fans liked the picture post and turned to the comments section to share their excitement and anticipation to see Mirza on the comedy show.

Pertinent to note here that it will be one of the first TV appearances of the former Tennis star, since her divorce announcement earlier this year.

For the unversed, Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

‘Finding peace in…’: Sania Mirza’s Insta post goes viral!