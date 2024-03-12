‘Finding peace in…’: Sania Mirza’s Insta post goes viral!

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza stole the show with her stunning pictures in a new Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, Sania Mirza treated her 13 million followers with some beautiful new pictures of herself from Goa, India. “Finding peace in the simplicity of white,” she wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery with a white heart emoji.

The breathtaking clicks from the poolside captured Mirza up her style game in an all-white western fit, what appears to be a pantsuit with gold accents. It was styled with a matching blouse and some gold accessories on the wrist, while Mirza completed the look with flawless, makeup and beachy waves in her shoulder-length hair.

The post received a huge response from her millions of followers with likes and praising comments for the sports celebrity.

Pertinent to note here that Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

