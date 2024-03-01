20.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 1, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

‘Fighting, standing, trying…’: Sania Mirza calls herself ‘warrior’ in new post

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza has called herself a ‘warrior’ in a new post.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Sania Mirza shared a rather cryptic post, describing herself as a ‘warrior’ yet a ‘broken mess’.

“Some days she is a warrior. Some days she’s a broken mess. Most days, she’s a bit of both,” read her post, which is now viral across entertainment pages on social media. “But every day she’s there. Standing. Fighting. Trying.”sania mirza, viral post, shoaib malik “She is me,” Mirza admitted in the end.

Pertinent to note here that the latest post came weeks after Sania’s father, Imran Mirza confirmed to Indian news agencies that she sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband) after Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed announced their marriage in January this year.

In an official statement hours later, the Mirza family confirmed that the two were separated months ago and requested privacy for celebrity, at this sensitive period of her life.

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 and together, they share a son, Izhaan, 5.

Sania Mirza has a message for girls in new post

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.