‘Fighting, standing, trying…’: Sania Mirza calls herself ‘warrior’ in new post

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza has called herself a ‘warrior’ in a new post.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Sania Mirza shared a rather cryptic post, describing herself as a ‘warrior’ yet a ‘broken mess’.

“Some days she is a warrior. Some days she’s a broken mess. Most days, she’s a bit of both,” read her post, which is now viral across entertainment pages on social media. “But every day she’s there. Standing. Fighting. Trying.” “She is me,” Mirza admitted in the end.

Pertinent to note here that the latest post came weeks after Sania’s father, Imran Mirza confirmed to Indian news agencies that she sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband) after Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed announced their marriage in January this year.

In an official statement hours later, the Mirza family confirmed that the two were separated months ago and requested privacy for celebrity, at this sensitive period of her life.

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 and together, they share a son, Izhaan, 5.

