When is Amar Khan getting married?

Showbiz starlet Amar Khan revealed when will she get married and the most important qualities she seeks in her future partner.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In her latest outing at what seems to be a movie premiere, actor-director Amar Khan was asked when will she get married, to which she simply replied that ‘whenever is the right time’.

“This is not something anyone can predict but [I’ll get married] whenever is the right time,” Khan told the media reporter.

When asked if she would ever make the first move to propose if she likes a guy, the ‘Baddua’ actor replied, “It is not about who I like, but it’s important that the other person has similar feelings for me, so I would like to give this opportunity to that individual.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShowbizShowsha (@showbizshowsha)

Khan also revealed that she has been proposed multiple times, but a firm believer of fate and destiny, she believed that ‘one eventually gets to the right person they are destined to be with’.

Listing out the qualities of her future life partner, the actor noted, “Respect is the most important factor in any relationship. Yes, I should have compatibility with him, and the person needs to have a good sense of humour, all these characteristics are good to have, but I believe respect tops all of that. When partners have respect for each other, it gets easier to spend a good life together.”

Also Read: ‘…Shahrukh Khan would welcome me with open arms,’ says Amar Khan