Naqvi talks with Liaquat Baloch over JI protest demands

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has contacted Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Liaquat Baloch over the party’s protest sit-in, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Interior Minister in a telephonic conversation with JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch discussed the party’s demands in its protest campaign.

“The government is very serious to hold talks with Jamaat-e-Islami,” Mohsin Naqvi said while talking with Liaquat Baloch.

JI leader demanded 50 percent concession in electricity bills to the consumers of upto 500 units. Baloch also demanded end of the slab rate system in electricity bills.

Liaquat Baloch also demanded cancellation of the agreements with regard to capacity payments and dollar payments to the IPPs.

JI leader also demanded removal of ‘cruel’ tax burden over the salaried class.

He also demanded withdrawal of hike in petroleum products rates and removal of the Petroleum Development Levy.

The JI has launched a protest against the hike in power tariffs, inflated electricity bills and other burning issues.

Several supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have been arrested in different parts of the country as the police initiated a crackdown against the party amid a sit-n call at D-Chowk Islamabad.

The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province, banning public gatherings and rallies for three days.

According to the notification, issued on Wednesday, section 144 will be in effect from July 26 to Sunday, July 28.