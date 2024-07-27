web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gas supply to remain suspended in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The gas supply will remain suspended in half of Karachi starting from Sunday morning for 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to Sui Southern spokesperson, the shutdown, which will affect both domestic and industrial consumers, is due to the joining of transmission pipeline work.

The spokesperson said that the affected areas include Surjani Town, Manghopir, Qasba Town, Orangi, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, FB Area, Gulberg, Buffer Zone, Site Industrial Area, Baldia, Ittehad Town, Kemari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ahsanabad, Janjal Goth, and Super Highway surroundings.

The gas supply will be suspended from 5 am on July 28 and will continue until 5 am on July 29. Consumers are advised to make alternative arrangements for fuel during the suspension period.

Read more: New gas reserves discovered in Sindh

Earlier, in a significant development, Mari Petroleum Company successfully found new gas reserves from five wells in Sindh.

The company completed the testing, production, and transmission of an additional 3 million metric standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

This development was announced following the submission of detailed reports to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

According to Mari Petroleum, the natural gas extracted from the Ghazij Gas Field is now being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

It is pertinent to mention here that miscreants blew up a 24-inch diameter Sui gas pipeline in Mach, resulting in a disruption of gas supply to various areas, including Quetta.

The damage caused by the explosion led to a complete suspension of gas supply.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.