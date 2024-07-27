Adele gets engaged to beau Rich Paul amid marriage rumours

Grammy-winning English singer Adele reportedly got engaged to her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, amid the rumours that the two are already married.

As reported by foreign media, Adele, 36, was proposed to by her longtime beau Rich Paul, 42, with a four-carat diamond ring, in her hometown London, last week.

The buzz of their marriage began after her latest appearance with Paul in the city when she flashed a pear-shaped sparkler on her ring finger, with her full-sleeved white shirt and golden purse, leaving eagle-eyed fans convinced that the singer is either engaged or married to her beau.

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker further added fuel to the rumours when she referred to Paul as her ‘husband’ during a recent outing, as she earlier did at her last year’s Las Vegas residency as well. However, further reports suggested that it is an ‘inside joke’ between the couple and the two are only engaged for now.

Dodging the engagement rumours, Adele had previously said on a talk show, “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t.” It is pertinent to note here that Adele and Paul first made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021, when she dumped visuals from NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s wedding in Los Angeles.

The couple has made several joint outings since then.