WATCH: Adele screams for silence before Kane’s penalty in Euro semi-final

English singer Adele’s hilarious action during the Euro Cup 2024 semi-final between England and Netherlands went viral on social media.

As England captain Harry Kane was preparing to take a penalty, Adele who was among the spectators in Dortmund to support England, was seen yelling at the crowd to ‘Shut Up!’.

The singer, 36, was seen fully in the spirit of the game as she asked fans, who shouted behind her, to be quiet for the all-important penalty that equaled the score.

Adele had her hands joined together nervously ahead of kick off as she donned a black jacket and white T-shirt.

The viral video showed the songstress cheering and celebrating as soon as Harry Kane shot the penalty past the goalkeeper.

Fans were quick to have their say on the viral video as one user wrote, “‘SHATAPP!’ Ah we do love Adele over here.”

Another wrote, “I love her, she’s so brutally honest!” while one user asked to let Adele enjoy the game by writing, “let the Queen enjoy the game!”

Singer Ed Sheeran was also among the spectators at the ground to support England. The “Perfect” singer made a low-key appearance in a red England top before the team’s spectacular win.

England Substitute Ollie Watkins scored a late winner as England reached a second consecutive European Championships final with a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands a day earlier.

England, who lost to Italy in the final of the last edition, will face Spain in Sunday’s final after Watkins, who had replaced captain Harry Kane, scored the winning goal in the 90th minute.

Xavi Simons had put the Dutch ahead after seven minutes, with England equalising 11 minutes later with a Harry Kane penalty.

The England captain stepped up to bury the resulting penalty past the goalkeeper.

Chances came and went in an all action first half, but was Watkins’ goal at the death that sparked English celebrations as they qualified for ultimate game of the Euro Cup 2024 in Berlin on Sunday.