Jenna Ortega reveals next big career move

Hollywood starlet Jenna Ortega, best known for her award-winning performance in Netflix’s supernatural series ‘Wednesday’, has announced her bold career aspirations.

Jenna Ortega, 22, who started her career as a child actor and went on to win acclaim with her recent performances as Wednesday Addams, as well as in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and ‘Scream’ films, shared in a new interview that she feels ready to take on the director’s chair.

The actor revealed that she wants to direct the script that she has been working on for over a decade at this point.

“I have a script that I’ve known and I was going to make for almost 10 years,” she said. “It’s weird because it’s something that I thought of when I was younger and when I first started out in this field, and it’s only now that I’m actually starting to take the steps to get it made, which is really interesting.”

“There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes that I wasn’t aware of. I’m just putting the puzzle pieces together in my head. So I think I needed a few years of that under my belt to understand the order of doing things,” she explained. “Everything that I’ve done in my career, I feel like there’s a reason why I didn’t make this story at an earlier time, but I’m really excited about it.”

“Then there are a couple of other things I’m trying to develop right now, but it’s strictly off of being inspired by another actor or a writer, characters that I’ve never really gotten the opportunity to play before,” Ortega hinted.

Moreover, the Netflix star also mentioned that she aims to even star in her directorial. “That’s probably the main thing that I want to do. I see that for myself. I just feel that’s the way my brain wants to work and think, and that’s how I even view my acting sometimes,” she added. “I don’t want to be in the things that I create in the future, but starting out, because I’ve created more leverage for myself with a name as an actor, I may as well use that as a stepping stone.”

While Ortega’s directorial plans are yet to be materialised, she will be next seen reprising her role of Wednesday Addams in season 2 of the Netflix hit, scheduled to premiere later this year.

