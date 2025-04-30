Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan to reunite on screen in ‘King’

Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone is all set to share the screen with her debut co-star and close friend Shah Rukh Khan, for the fifth time, in the hotly anticipated ‘King’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

One of the best B-town friends and frequent collaborators, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, who have previously co-starred to give blockbusters like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Pathaan’, are all set to recreate that magic once again, with the much talked about title ‘King’, also featuring the latter’s only daughter Suhana, reported Indian media.

According to the details, SRK’s next mega project, which also features Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the key roles, continues to add big names to the star-studded cast, with the likes of Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat; however, the most exciting and massive latest addition to it is Padukone, the leading Bollywood star, who is currently enjoying her much-deserved maternity break after giving birth to her first child last year.

Quoting a source close to the development, an Indian publication exclusively reported, “Shah Rukh Khan was always clear to have Deepika Padukone on board King. Initially, the dates were not matching as Deepika was taking time off to be with the newborn kid, and also hitting the gym to get back in shape.”

However, “Due to a delay in the schedules of King, the timelines aligned, and she is back on board the film,” the insider confirmed.

While there have not been many details about the plot of ‘King’, reports suggest that Khan essays the character of a don in Siddharth Anand’s action-packed thriller, whereas Padukone will play the mother of his daughter Suhana’s character.

The title is expected to hit theatres in the final quarter of 2026.

Also Read: Is Shah Rukh Khan set for his mega Marvel debut?