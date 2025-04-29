Is Shah Rukh Khan set for his mega Marvel debut?

One of the biggest Bollywood stars of recent times, Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly all set for his mega debut in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

A recent social media post has sparked a frenzy among fans as the viral scoop suggests a huge impending Bollywood-Hollywood collaboration between the superhero franchise, Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, and megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who has largely avoided minor foreign roles in the past.

While it was previously rumoured that Khan would join the star-studded cast of the upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Sebastian Stan among others, the latest Marvel leak has dismissed this development and claims that the ‘Jawan’ star is in ‘talks’ for a future project instead.

With a picture of Khan, a Marvel scoop account on X claimed in the post, “Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is Rumoured to be in early talks with Marvel Studios for a role in a future project (NOT AVENGERS DOOMSDAY).”

While SRK’s MCU debut is yet to get any official update, he will be next seen in the much-buzzed ‘King’, co-starring his only daughter Suhana Khan, in her big screen debut, and Abhishek Bachchan.