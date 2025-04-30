‘Stranger Things’ actor Maya Hawke sparks engagement rumours

American actor-singer Maya Hawke has sparked engagement buzz, days after making her relationship with beau Christian Lee Hutson official.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The eldest daughter of American author and filmmaker Ethan Hawke, Maya, 26, best known for her character of Robin Buckley, in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’, sparked engagement rumours, with her recent casual outing in Manhattan.

Soon after she went red carpet official with singer Christian Lee Hutson, 34, earlier this month, Hawke was captured with a sparkly diamond ring on her left finger, as she took a stroll in the city, wearing a striped shirt and a denim jacket, while talking on her phone.

While the sparkler was the only piece of jewellery on her, convincing the fans and publication of the couple’s engagement following their red carpet debut, her reps refused to comment on the development.

Notably, Hawke and Hutson, who first met through their work in music, almost four years ago, went red official in their relationship on April 14, when he joined the former to attend the opening night of Sadie Sink’s ‘John Proctor Is the Villain’, at New York City’s Booth Theater, extending their support to her ‘Stranger Things’ co-star.

Also Read: Adele flaunts her engagement ring on a rare outing with Rich Paul