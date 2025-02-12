Adele flaunts her engagement ring on a rare outing with Rich Paul

Grammy-winning English singer Adele flaunted her sparkling diamond ring as she stepped out for a courtside date with her fiance Rich Paul.

As reported by foreign media, Adele stole all the spotlight on Monday, as the Oscar and Grammy-winning music star made a rare public outing with her sports agent fiance Rich Paul, to a basketball game.

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker and Paul, both big basketball fans, were spotted at the courtside, cheering for the Los Angeles Lakers as they took on Utah Jazz, at the Crypto.com Arena in LA.

Besides her pear-shaped sparkler that grabbed all the attention of the onlookers, the singer sported an all-black look, featuring a black trench coat with a leather collar, paired with high-heeled boots and a matching Hermes Kelly bag.

It is pertinent to note here that Adele and Paul first made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021, when she dumped visuals from NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s wedding in Los Angeles.

Amid their wedding rumours, it was reported last July that Adele got engaged to her longtime boyfriend after he proposed to her with a four-carat diamond ring in London.