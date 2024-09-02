Adele to step away from her musical career?

English music sensation Adele announced an indefinite hiatus from her career after the final 10 dates of her Las Vegas residency.

On Saturday, Adele, who was performing in Germany last month, informed the attendees at the final gig of the 10-date engagement in Munich, that the fans would not see her for ‘an incredibly long’ time, after the final shows of her Las Vegas residency.

“I’d like to thank you so much for coming to my show this evening, I would like everyone who’s come to any one of my shows ever (to) thank you so much for coming,” said the songstress.

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker continued to confess, “I’m not the most comfortable performer,” before she added, “But I am very f**king good at it, and I’ve really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done, and probably the longest I would ever do.”

She further announced, “But I have 10 shows left after this, back in my [Las Vegas] residency, cause I was poorly earlier… so those got delayed, and obviously… [this] was supposed to be… my last show.”

“I’m thrilled that it’s not because I still have exactly five weeks of shows, cause it’s like weekends and stuff like that, and 10 shows to do. And after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” Adele confirmed. “I will hold you… dear in my heart for the whole next of my break, and I will fantasise about these shows and any shows that I have done over the last three years. I really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever, it has been amazing.”

Concluding her sign-off, Adele revealed the reason behind the hiatus and added, “I just need a rest and I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now, I want to live the new life that I’ve been building.”