Sydney Sweeney sparks new romance rumours

Weeks after calling off her wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino, Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney has sparked rumours of a fresh romance with co-star Brandon Sklenar.

Sydney Sweeney, who reportedly ended her longtime engagement with Davino last month, is said to have found a new off-screen connection in her ‘The Housemaid’ co-star, Brandon Sklenar.

Sweeney, 27, and Sklenar, 34, sparked dating rumours after the two were spotted getting close at the Stagecoach Music Festival 2025, over the past weekend, as they enjoyed Creed’s performance together in Indio, California.

According to the source close to the celebrities, “There’s definitely chemistry between them, but there’s no confirmation that they’re dating.”

“They’ve spent time together during filming, but that’s not unusual for co-stars,” an insider maintained.

Notably, these rumours began to swirl days after Sweeney and businessman-film producer Jonathan Davino, 41, who had been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022, called off their wedding, after facing challenges in their relationship.

Amid the speculations of their breakup, the reports from foreign media suggested last month that the longtime couple called off their wedding, but were not ‘fully split’.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that Sweeney and Sklenar co-star in Paul Feig’s psychological thriller ‘The Housemaid’, also featuring Michele Morrone and Amanda Seyfried. The title is scheduled for release on December 25.