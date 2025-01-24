‘It Ends With Us’ actor Brandon Sklenar expresses interest in playing Batman

Months after his ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Blake Lively first campaigned for him to be cast as Batman in DC Universe, actor Brandon Sklenar has also expressed his interest in taking up the role.

Actor Brandon Sklenar, who was last seen as Atlas Corrigan in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ‘It Ends With Us’, dropped subtle hints to show his interest in essaying DC’s caped crusader.

Amidst the growing support online, for his portrayal of Bruce Wayne, and the A-list celebrity endorsement of the fan campaign by Lively, Sklenar showed his willingness for the same by dropping a like and comment on a fan art, depicting him as Batman.

Reacting to a post, with David Corenswet as Superman and Sklenar as Batman, the ‘Emily The Criminal’ actor commented, “I approve.”

Notably, this comes months after a new Batman movie, ‘The Brave and the Bold’ was announced, however, DC co-chief James Gunn had clearly maintained that the title is only in the very early stages of development at the moment.

Although there had been strong chances of Robert Pattinson reprising the role, director Andy Muschietti hinted last year that a new actor would step into his shoes to play the superhero. That’s when Gunn started to get swamped with suggestions for the actors to consider for the coveted role, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Jensen Ackles, Alan Ritchson as well as Glen Powell.

While Lively’s endorsement puts Sklenar ahead of them all, fans, on the other hand, have advised Gunn to ignore her suggestion for the Dark Knight.

As the film is not expected to come out anytime before 2027, let us wait and watch how this casting drama unfolds and which actor gets to wear the cape eventually.

