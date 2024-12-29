James Gunn reacts to ‘The Batman’ sequel delay

Filmmaker James Gunn has broken his silence over the delay in the release date of ‘The Batman’ sequel to 2027.

Reacting to the backlash over the delay, Gunn, co-chief of DC Studios and ‘Superman’ director, said that the gap of five years in sequels was a common occurrence.

“To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels. 7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3,” James Gunn wrote on Threads.

According to the filmmaker, director Matt Reeves was working on the script of the sequel which will see Hollywood star Robert Pattinson reprise his titular role from 2022’s ‘The Batman.’

“Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films,” James Gunn stated.

Days earlier, Warner Bros. announced a delay in the release date of ‘The Batman’ sequel starring Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson.

Initially scheduled for a release on October 2, 2026, the film has been delayed to October 1, 2027, as Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Hollywood star Tom Cruise‘s upcoming film will arrive in theatres in 2026.

It is to be noted here that ‘The Batman’ was released in 2022 and generated more than $770 million globally and was praised for its moody, atmospheric take on its title character portrayed by Robert Pattinson.

The film also starred Hollywood actress Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.