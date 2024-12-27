‘The Batman’ sequel makers announce delay in release date

Warner Bros. has announced a delay in Matt Reeves’ hotly-anticipated ‘The Batman’ sequel starring Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson.

Initially scheduled for a release on October 2, 2026, the film has now been delayed to October 1, 2027, as Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Tom Cruise‘s upcoming film will arrive in theatres in 2026.

The yet-to-be-titled film will open in IMAX on October 2 on the date ‘The Batman’ sequel vacated.

While not much has been disclosed about the Tom Cruise film, Warner Bros. official logline for the film said that it follows “the most powerful man in the world” as he “embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

‘The Batman’ was released in 2022 and generated more than $770 million globally and was praised for its moody, atmospheric take on its title character portrayed by Hollywood star Robert Pattinson.

The film also starred Hollywood actress Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

It is worth noting here that ‘The Batman’ also inspired the hit HBO spinoff series ‘The Penguin.’

Originally planned as a limited series to bridge creator Matt Reeves’ 2022 film ‘The Batman’ with his upcoming ‘The Batman’ sequel, the makers decided to continue the series after it attracted a huge audience.

The eight-episode season of ‘The Penguin’ shows underworld boss Oz Cobb’s brutal rise to power.

In September this year, Matt Reeves said that he was “finishing up the script” of ‘The Batman’ sequel and confirmed that the filming will begin next year.