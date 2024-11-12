‘The Penguin’: Matt Reeves opens up on season 2 prospects

‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves, who served as executive producer on the hit show ‘The Penguin,’ has broken his silence on the likelihood of a season 2.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

First premiered on September 19 on HBO, ‘The Batman’ spinoff series proved to be an instant hit as its final episode pulled in 2.1 million viewers across all platforms, another series high for viewership.

Hollywood star Colin Farrell garnered immense praise for his role as the Batman villain Oz Cobb and generated awards buzz.

Now, Matt Reeves has addressed the prospects of the series’ return for a second season.

“Everything is on the table. But at the end of the day, we feel like there are more stories to tell in this world. So me and Lauren and [producer Dylan Clark] and Colin are talking and we’re trying to figure out whatever it is, it has to dig into this in a way that feels earned the way this was,” he said when asked about their plans to continue the show.

“I wasn’t ever interested in starting this thing to go. We just want to do stuff with the Penguin. What can we do that feels fresh? This idea of introducing Sophia was specifically about the way she was existing in this patriarchal world and in a way that makes you surprisingly start to root for her even though she is the antagonist to Oz,” the filmmaker added.

His statement came days after Colin Farrell expressed his willingness to return for his Batman villain role if the makers of the show decide to make a second season.

“If there’s a great idea [for season two], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season, of course I would do it,” the Hollywood star said in an earlier interview.

The eight-episode season of ‘The Penguin’ shows underworld boss Oz Cobb’s brutal rise to power.

Originally planned as a limited series to bridge creator Reeves’ 2022 film ‘The Batman’ with his upcoming ‘The Batman Part II,’ the makers decided to continue the series after it attracted a huge audience.