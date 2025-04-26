Hina Tariq’s BTS pictures from ‘Naqaab’ sets go viral

Showbiz starlet Hina Tariq has treated her fans with some more behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her on-air serial ‘Naqaab’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Rising actor Hina Tariq, who is currently garnering love for her portrayal of Emaan in ARY Digital’s ‘Naqaab’, turned to her official Instagram handle on Friday, with a bunch of on-set BTS photos.

The five-picture gallery, captioned simply with a red heart emoji and the Bollywood song ‘Shukran Allah’ from ‘Kurbaan’ in the background, sees the celebrity in an all-red yet rather minimalist eastern fit, paired with Emaan’s signature Kolhapuri chappals and kohl-eyed makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Tariq🇵🇰 (@_hinatariq)

Thousands of her fans liked the picture post and dropped praising comments for both Tariq and her character Emaan.

Also Read: Hina Tariq shares her career journey to showbiz

Besides Hina Tariq, the daily serial stars Ali Ansari, Humayoun Ashraf and Ghana Ali. The supporting cast of the play features Javed Jamal, Sadaf Siddiqui, Sajjid Shah, Ammara Malik, Ahmed Rafique, Huma Tahir, Rehan Saeed and Hurriya Mansoor among others.

The drama serial is written by Shafia Khan, while Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi helmed the direction. Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment have co-produced the project.

‘Naqaab’ airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.