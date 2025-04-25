Why Jesse Plemons’ casting could change the Hunger Games forever

Jesse Plemons is joining the Hunger Games universe as a young Plutarch Heavensbee in the upcoming prequel film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The late Philip Seymour Hoffman famously played the role in Mockingjay—Parts 1 and 2. Now, Plemons will bring his interpretation of the complex character to life.

The new film is based on the latest Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins’ novel and takes audiences back 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as a tribute.

Sunrise on the Reaping begins with the Second Quarter Quell, the 50th Hunger Games and finds a younger Plutarch in District 12 for the reaping ceremony.

Jesse Plemons joins a cast that includes Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, and Mckenna Grace.

Francis Lawrence, who directed The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and other entries in the franchise, returns to helm the new prequel. The film is set to be released on 20 November 2026.

Jesse Plemons, widely respected for his powerful performances in Friday Night Lights, Fargo, Breaking Bad, and films like Killers of the Flower Moon and Civil War, was described by Lionsgate as a “dream choice” for the role.

His connection to Hoffman through past work gives his casting added meaning.

“Jesse is one of the most talented actors of his generation,” said Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “His Plutarch will be both a tribute and a unique portrayal. We can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Producer Nina Jacobson echoed the sentiment: “Jesse Plemons has been one of my favourite actors since Friday Night Lights. We knew we needed an actor’s actor for young Plutarch — Jesse was the dream from day one.”

Produced by Color Force’s Jacobson and Brad Simpson, the film promises to expand the lore of Panem and offer new depth to one of its most intriguing figures.