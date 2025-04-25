Why everyone’s talking about Mckenna Grace in the new Hunger Games movie

Mckenna Grace has been cast as Maysilee Donner in the much-awaited prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set to release on 20 November 2026.

The young actress and singer is taking on a key role in the new film that explores the early story of Haymitch Abernathy, a fan favourite from the original series.

Grace stars alongside Joseph Zada, who plays a young Haymitch, and Whitney Peak, cast as his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

According to Lionsgate, the film will reveal the emotional and dramatic backstory of these characters in Panem’s dark world.

But who is Mckenna Grace?

Mckenna Grace first gained fame for playing a young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. Since then, she has built an impressive career.

Grace was praised for her performance as Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and its sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

She also appeared in I, Tonya and Troop Zero, showing off her wide acting range.

Now 18 years old, Mckenna Grace is one of the most in-demand young talents in Hollywood.

She will next be seen in Regretting You, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, which is coming out this October.

Mckenna Grace is also set to star in the thriller Kiss of Death and the sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

In addition, Grace has roles in Scream 7 and Lionsgate’s political drama Anniversary, proving her career is on a strong path.

Taking on the role of Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is another big step for Mckenna Grace.

The character has a special place in the story, and fans are eager to see how she brings her to life. With her talent and experience, Mckenna Grace seems more than ready to carry this iconic role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on The Reaping.