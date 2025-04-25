Is your favourite 90s slasher making a comeback? Here’s what we know

A new version of the cult horror film Urban Legend is officially in the works. Sony’s horror and genre division, Screen Gems, is bringing back the iconic 1998 king of slasher movies with a fresh reboot.

The original Urban Legend followed college student Natalie, played by Alicia Witt, who became caught up in a string of murders that seemed to be inspired by well-known urban legends, like a killer hiding in the backseat or the terrifying tale of the hook-handed man. Now, a new generation will experience the fear all over again.

This Urban Legend reboot is being produced by Gary Dauberman, known for his work on the upcoming Until Dawn movie and hit horror films like Annabelle and The Nun. The script is being written by Shanrah Wakefield, who worked on Killer Assistant and Kidnapped.

It’s not yet confirmed if the reboot will bring back any of the original cast, including Jared Leto, Tara Reid, or horror icon Robert Englund.

However, the film is described as a modern take on the classic, exploring what the movie will mean in today’s post-digital world era, where online myths and viral horror stories often replace traditional campfire tales.

Neal H. Moritz, who produced the original Urban Legend, is also in talks to return as producer. He’s well-known for his work on I Know What You Did Last Summer and Prom Night, and is expected to add his experience to this reboot.

The 1998 Urban Legend was a box office success, earning over $70 million worldwide on a $14 million budget. It led to two sequels—Urban Legends: Final Cut and Urban Legends: Bloody Mary—and helped shape the late ’90s slasher movies trend.

This reboot will join other upcoming horror projects from Screen Gems, including Insidious 6 and The Haunting of Wicker Park.

With a talented team and a chilling concept updated for modern times, the new slasher movie could once again become a standout in horror cinema.

Fans of the original Urban Legend and newcomers alike can expect a fresh twist on familiar fears, now set in a world where even the scariest stories can spread with just a click.