‘The Penguin’ star Colin Farrell opens up on return for season 2

Hollywood star Colin Farrell has expressed his willingness to return for the Batman villain role in season 2 of ‘The Penguin.’

Reports had said that the actor was not considering reprising his role following his statement about being fed up with spending hours on the makeup chair.

“I never want to put on that f–king suit and f–king head again,” he had said before the acclaimed crime drama premiered.

‘The Penguin’ proved to be a hit show as fans lauded the Hollywood star’s acting performance while he also generated awards buzz.

Now, Colin Farrell has revealed that he is open to returning for his Batman villain role if the makers of the show decide to make a second season.

“If there’s a great idea [for season two], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season, of course I would do it,” he said in a recent interview.

The Hollywood actor attributed his willingness to do another season to fans’ response.

“For me, the bar for success is not very high. It’s, ‘Do most people like it?’ — just the simplicity of that. I love being in things that are critically approved — it’s much better than the alternative — but I’ve been around long enough [to know] that it’s the audience who are really the most important critics,” Colin Farrell said.

The eight-episode season of ‘The Penguin’ showed underworld boss Oz Cobb’s rise to power.

Originally planned as a limited series to bridge creator Matt Reeves’ 2022 film ‘The Batman’ with his upcoming ‘The Batman Part II,’ the makers decided to continue the series after it attracted a huge audience.

Colin Farrell has been receiving acclaim for his commitment to the role of an obese gangster with a New York accent.

The Hollywood star’s costars have revealed that they barely met the real-life Farrell as he wore a ski mask when not in makeup to hide his face.