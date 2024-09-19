Colin Farrell’s transformation into ‘The Penguin’ stuns co-stars

When Colin Farrell looked in the mirror after donning prosthetic makeup for his role as the title character in the Max series ‘The Penguin’, he could no longer recognize himself.

“I looked in the mirror, and I saw something looking back that was not me,” the Irish actor said.

Colin Farrell added that, except for his hands, every part of his body was transformed by ‘The Penguin’ designer Mike Marino.

The crime drama series is based on the popular DC Comics villain named Penguin and serving as a spinoff of the 2022 film ‘The Batman’, which Farrell also starred in as the Penguin. It unpacks Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobb’s – AKA the Penguin’s – rise to power through crime in fictional Gotham City.

Along with the ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ actor, the series stars Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, heiress of a mob family, and Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, a teenager who becomes the Penguin’s driver.

“Sofia comes from such astronomical wealth, and Victor and Oz come from the rough, poor, side of the city,” Milioti said of the main characters.

“Yet they all go through these horrible things,” she added.

The show is produced by DC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and arrives on Max on Thursday. All three are units of Warner Bros. Discovery.