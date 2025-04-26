YouTuber Ducky Bhai lands in big trouble after viral motorway stunt

SARGODHA: Police have registered a case against popular YouTuber Ducky Bhai for performing a reckless stunt on the motorway that went viral on social media.

In the video, Ducky Bhai can be seen driving a car at a speed exceeding 200 kilometers per hour, with his foot on the steering wheel and his eyes closed, pretending to be asleep. The dangerous stunt sparked widespread criticism online and caught the attention of the authorities.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) lodged an FIR at Laksian Police Station in Sargodha under Section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which pertains to rash driving or riding on a public way.

According to a spokesperson for the Motorway Police, driving in such a manner is extremely dangerous and poses a serious threat to public safety and property. The spokesperson added that such acts, performed for social media attention, are irresponsible and will not be tolerated.

The NHMP has issued a warning against engaging in life-threatening stunts and reaffirmed that it will enforce the law without discrimination in such cases.

Earlier, in a controversy involving Ducky Bhai, Veteran actress Bushra Ansari gave a subtle yet fitting response to his remarks.

Taking to Instagram, Bushra Ansari shared a short viral video in which she is seen quietly sitting, smiling gently, and looking into the camera.

In the background, the iconic voice of Jagjit Singh can be heard singing, “Khamoshi khud apna sada ho” – a poetic expression that seems to carry a deeper message.

The controversy began when a host asked Ducky Bhai how he would react to criticism, particularly regarding a recent comment from Bushra Ansari about vloggers.

The host played an audio clip for Ducky from a podcast where Bushra Ansari criticised the content produced by some vloggers, expressing surprise over the type of material their audience was watching, which lacked structure or substance.

After hearing the audio, YouTuber Ducky claimed he didn’t know the actress and only recognised her face.

Ducky Bhai stated that she was suffering from a sense of inferiority and, instead of focusing on improving herself, was criticizing YouTubers and vloggers.