Sania Mirza has a message for girls in new post

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza has shared a boss lady advice for all the ‘princesses’ in her new post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, Sania Mirza stunned her 12.9 million followers with some gorgeous new pictures of herself, along with an inspirational message.

“Chin up princess, or your crown slips,” she advised in the caption of the four-picture gallery, that captured Mirza slaying the style game in a multi-hued matching set, with embellishments. She styled the look with a matching teal handbag and classic nude stiletto heels, finished off with sleek hair and makeup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) The post received a huge response from her millions of followers with likes and support for the sports celebrity in the comments.

Pertinent to note here that Sania’s father, Imran Mirza confirmed to Indian news agencies last month that Sania sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband) after cricketer Shoaib Malik and actor Sana Javed announced their marriage.

In an official statement hours later, the Mirza family confirmed that the two were separated months ago and requested privacy for celebrity, at this sensitive period of her life.

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 and together, they share a son, Izhaan, 5.

