Sania Mirza shares picture of her ‘lifelines’

Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza has shared a picture with her ‘lifelines’, days after the confirmation of divorce from her ex-husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik.

In a first post with her son, Izhaan, since her family confirmed the speculated divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, following the latter’s announcement of marriage with actor Sana Javed, Sania Mirza has called the star kid her ‘lifeline’.

The single picture of the tennis star holding Izhaan and her niece Dua in her lap was captioned simply with “Lifelines,” and a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Dua is the only daughter of Mirza’s younger sister Anam and cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin, the son of former skipper of the Indian team, Mohammed Azharduddin.

The latest post of Mirza received a huge response from her millions of followers with likes and support for the sports celebrity in the comments.

Notably, her father, Imran Mirza confirmed to Indian news agencies last month that Sania sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband), after Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed announced their marriage.

In an official statement hours later, the Mirza family confirmed that the two were separated months ago and requested privacy for celebrity, at this sensitive period of her life.

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 and together, they share a son, Izhaan, 5.

