Sania Mirza shocks fans with return

Former India tennis star Sania Mirza returned to the sporting world by working as a commentator in the recently concluded Australian Open 2024.

The prolific player, former wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, served in that capacity for an India sports channel. She had shared a picture in this regard also.

The six-time Grand Slam winner, in an interview with India sports channel Rev Sportz, had said that commentary has made her stay in touch with the sport.

“It (commentary) helps me stay in touch with the game (tennis) that has been my life,” Sania Mirza was quoted saying in Rev Sportz’s report.

Sania Mirza’s father Imran Mirza had said his daughter enjoys sharing her views about the sport.

“She enjoys commentating. Sania [Mirza] understands the game well and since she has played with most of the women and some of the men and knows them personally, temperamentally and their game technically, Sania will be able to give her insights which viewers enjoy,” she added.

Sania Mirza, regarded as her country’s greatest women’s tennis player, has won six Grand Slam doubles titles and will compete in her final major this month at the Australian Open, where she bagged the women’s doubles crown in 2016.

It is pertinent to mention that Sania Mirza was married to Shoaib Malik since 2010. They share a five-year-old son Izhaan.

However, Imran Mirza confirmed to Indian news agencies over the weekend that his daughter sought separation from her former husband Shoaib Malik through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).