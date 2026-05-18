Cody Johnson took home the biggest award of the night at the 2026 ACM Awards, winning Entertainer of the Year during the ceremony held Sunday, May 17, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The emotional victory marked Johnson’s first win in the prestigious category after previously being nominated twice before. But instead of focusing solely on his own achievement, the country star used his acceptance speech to honor fellow nominee Luke Combs in a heartfelt moment that surprised fans and drew applause from the audience.

“There’s a man that was up for this award that I personally watched devote his life to country music,” Johnson told the crowd. He then recalled touring with Combs in Australia in 2023, when the singer missed the birth of one of his sons because of his concert commitments overseas.

“I watched the anguish, I watched the defeat on his face for not being there,” Johnson said. “The next night, I watched him get on stage and absolutely murder the stage and preach the message of country music to a bunch of Australians across the world.”

Cody Johnson concluded the tribute by dedicating his Entertainer of the Year trophy to Combs. “Tonight I want to dedicate my first Entertainer of the Year award to my buddy, Luke Combs. I love you, brother,” he said.

He previously served as a supporting act on Combs’ 2023 world tour. Combs and his wife Nicole are parents to three sons: Tex, Beau and Chet.

The Entertainer of the Year category featured a competitive lineup that included Combs, Megan Moroney, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen.