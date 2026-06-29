2026 BET Awards: Queen Latifah brings the heat on runway

Queen Latifah made a bold appearance for the 2026 BET Awards runway. She brought the heat with her head-turning look when she stepped onto the red carpet outside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles ahead of the show.

On June 28, Latifah wore a head-to-toe black ensemble, a gown with a statement coat featuring a textured pattern, massive sleeve cuffs, and a dramatic collar. She wore an elegant, braided bun atop her head, which she paired with a smoky eye and red lips. She accessorized the look with dangling gold earrings and a few pinky rings.

The BET Awards, hosted this year by comedian Druski, have honored the work of Black artists, athletes, and philanthropists since their start in 2001. Latifah has previously been honored by BET with two accolades: Best Actress in 2003 for her role as Matron “Mama” Morton in the 2002 musical film Chicago, as well as the BET Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

Earlier, BET made an announcement that Latifah would attend the 2026 ceremony as a featured performer on June 17. Other artists announced as performers at the ceremony include Cardi B, Baby Keem, Kehlani, and Don Toliver.

With decades of awards show appearances under her belt, Latifah is no stranger to a stylish entrance. Ahead of hosting the American Music Awards on May 25, she commanded the red carpet in Las Vegas in a feathery belted overcoat from Christian Siriano’s Fall 2026 collection. After entering the MGM Grand Garden Arena to host the event, Latifah ditched the furry topper to showcase a bejeweled, cool-toned coat paired with a set of silver hoop earrings.

Latifah also made a splash at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15, which she attended alongside her partner, Eboni Nichols. She sported a strapless red gown with a feathery, floor-sweeping cape for added sartorial drama. The 2026 BET Awards are airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28, 2026, on BET.