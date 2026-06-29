2026 BET Awards: Teyana Taylor brings 'Haute Couture' to runway

Teyana Taylor dazzled on the red carpet at the 2026 BET Awards runway.

Teyana Taylor stepped out in a voluminous burgundy gown with a matching hat at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles ahead of the awards show on June 28.

She wore a Stephane Rolland gown with a fitted bodice and structural elements at the hips. The dress also featured a dark beaded design at the bust. Paired the bold look with a matching hat. The star accessorized with two simple gold bracelets. She wore her hair in a sleek, straight style. As for her makeup, she rocked a dramatic eye look with a glossy nude lip.

Taylor received four nominations from BET: Video of the Year and Video Director of the Year for Escape Room, a short film created as a companion to her fourth studio album of the same name, as well as Best Actress and the Fashion Vanguard Award. The Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards first launched in 2001 to commemorate the accomplishments of Black talent across film and television, music, sports and philanthropy. Comedian Druski will host the event.

BET Awards 2026: Teyana Taylor tears up as she wins Icon of the Year honor The One Battle After Another actress will also be honored as BET’s Icon of the Year, which is granted to “someone whose impact isn’t measured in years but in the undeniable weight they carry in every room, every conversation, and every corner of the culture they touch.” Other honorees at the awards include musical artist Ms. Lauryn Hill for the Living Legend Award and record executive Sylvia Rhone for the Ultimate Icon Award.

Cardi B, Doechii, Queen Latifah, Kehlani , and Don Toliver are among the artists set to perform at the ceremony.

At last year’s BET Awards, Taylor hit the red carpet in a custom lace-up Jagne dress with a deep asymmetrical neckline. She also wore two statement-making looks onstage as a featured performer. She opened her act in an angular, all-red ensemble that defied conventions of proportion and formal style to perform her song “Fire Girl.” For the second half, Taylor stepped into a futuristic, robot-like suit complete with a helmet and bullet bra detailing for her debut live performance of the song “Long Time.”