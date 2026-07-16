2026 ESPY Awards: Myles Garrett sweeps major categories

Myles Garrett received the ESPY Award for Best Record-Breaking Performance from his girlfriend, Chloe Kim. Garrett gave the sweetest shout-out to his girlfriend.

Kim presented the award to her boyfriend, alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish at the 2026 ESPYS in New York City on Wednesday, July 15. Garrett, who was recently traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams, won the award after an impressive season with the Browns, in which he set an all-time NFL record for most sacks in a single season with 23.

Garrett joked and noted, “Thank you, baby, for keeping a secret like that, because you definitely knew”. He continued, “I want to thank my parents, I know it’s not easy, I can get kind of locked in and focused on my sport, and I know we all try to enter our zone as athletes, and sometimes, the people who mean to the most to us take a bit of a backseat for our journeys that we go on throughout the season, so I want to thank them for always loving me and supporting me in their own ways”.

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The NFL star next said he wanted to thank his brother, former NBA player Sean Williams, and his sister, Texas A&M weight throw record holder Brea Garrett, for their support. “I want to thank my brother, my sister; they’re athletes in their own right, dominating their field, and they know what it’s like and they know how to support someone who’s going through a lot,” Garrett told the audience at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

“I’m blessed to be on this stage,” he continued, adding, “Most of all, this is an honor, I got a lot of catching up to do with this beautiful woman behind me,” referring to his girlfriend’s impressive five ESPY awards.

Garrett also won the award for Best NFL Player at ESPN’s annual show, making him the first defensive player to receive the honor in ESPYS history.

Kim and Garrett shared a sweet moment on the red carpet at the 2026 ESPYS, where the Olympic gold medalist sported a chic red gown, when the NFL star planted a big kiss on her cheek in front of photographers.

After posing for photos, the couple spoke to ESPN, where hosts told the couple they looked “beautiful,” to which Garrett said, “Thank you, she is.”

Kim told the hosts she was “so excited to present” before fans knew she’d be giving the award to her boyfriend. “I think handing people awards is just as fun as receiving them, so I’m looking forward to it,” she said on the red carpet.