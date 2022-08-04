21-member Punjab cabinet likely to take oath tomorrow

LAHORE: The oath-taking ceremony of the 21-member Punjab cabinet is likely to be held tomorrow (Friday), ARY News reported quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Chief Minister (CM) House has contacted Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman for the oath-taking ceremony.

The 21-member cabinet of CM Pervaiz Elahi will take oath at Punjab Governor House, sources say.

21-member cabinet

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman this week approved an 18-member working cabinet for the Punjab Assembly. Only PTI ministers would take oath in the first phase

PTI MPAs including Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Raja Yasir Humayun, Ali Afzal Sahi, Hashim Dogar and Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and Hashim Jawan Bakht will take oath as provincial ministers.

It is learnt that Raja Basharat will likely get the portfolio of the law ministry, Murad Raas will be given the education ministry, Yasmin Rashid is likely to get the health ministry while Hashim Jawan Bakht’s name has been finalized for the finance ministry.

Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry is likely to get the portfolio of the home minister, say sources.

