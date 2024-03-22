21 suspects arrested from Katcha area

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and police arrested 21 suspects allegedly involved in numerous criminal activities in a joint operation in Katcha area, ARY News reported.

According to the Sindh Rangers spokesman, the arrested accused persons were wanted in many cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and kidnapping for ransom.

The arrested accused are also involved in the murder of a teacher named Allah Rakhyo, the spokesman said and added that they were handed over to the police for legal action.

According to the Rangers, the gang is involved in criminal activities in Kashmore, Tangwani, and Kandhkot.

Earlier on January 14, police and Rangers recovered nine abductees from the Katcha area of Kashmore.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore Bashir Brohi said that all hostages were safely recovered after a week-long operation. He said that the kidnappers were moving the abductees from one place to another.

A joint team of police and Rangers cordoned off the area on a tip-off. After the exchange of heavy firing between the law enforcers and the kidnappers, the bandits escaped after leaving the abductees.