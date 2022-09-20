219 new cases of dengue virus reported in Karachi in a day

KARACHI: 219 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Karachi as the provincial capital remained in grip of the mosquito-borne disease, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The provincial health department confirmed that 219 cases were reported in a day. 78 dengue cases were reported in East District, 18 in Korangi District, 61 in Central District and 35 in South District.

Overall 5,244 dengue cases were reported across Sindh this year.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Raja Azhar urged the Sindh government to take effective measures against the rising dengue virus cases in Karachi.

According to details, PTI MPA Raja Azhar sent a letter to Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, seeking effective measures to curb the virus outbreak in the port city.

In the letter, Raja Azhar while quoting Sindh Health Department noted that the province has so far reported over 3,000 cases, out of which majority of the cases were recorded in Karachi.

The PTI leader asked the Administrator Karachi to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after heavy rains lashed the city.

He also urged Murtaza Wahab to direct Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) to ensure fumigation campaign across the city. “The Sindh government should get serious to prevent the rising dengue cases,” he added.

