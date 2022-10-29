21st Lux Style Awards to establish changes in their overall process

The Lux Style Awards continue to be the most respected platform for recognizing talent in the field of entertainment.

The award ceremony is entering its third decade in 2022 and will initiate a revamp in its process so that lucidity can be observed in the final list of nominations.

The revamp process has been divided in two stages. To begin with, all Viewer’s Choice submissions have been listed on LSA’s official portal, www.Luxstyle.pk. This allows voters an opportunity to vote for the artists of their choice.

Secondly, the Viewer’s Choice categories will be accumulated on a weightage of public rating and digital rating for all categories, in addition to channel rating for TV categories.

Furthermore, a dark jury will discuss and decide on the categories for the Critic’s Choice section of the awards. The Viewer’s and Critic’s Choice selection processes will be audited by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) to ensure complete safety surrounding the ballots.

The much-looked-after awards ceremony is set to be held before the end of the year.

