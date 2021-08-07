COVID-19 infects 22 more health workers in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The Delta variant of COVID-19 has affected 22 more health workers during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall number of the affectees to 17,199, ARY News reported Saturday.

According to a report prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), 14 doctors, three nurses and five health care staff are among those infected during the last day.

The sources said that so far 10,312 doctors, 2,430 nurses, and 4,457 other health staffers have been infected by COVID-19 in the country while 168 of them have lost their fight against the infection.

“475 health workers are currently isolating at their homes, and 27 at hospitals,” they said adding that 16,529 have so far recovered from the infection.

Sindh, according to sources, remained most affected, as 6,009 health workers have tested positive for the infection and 60 have succumbed to the infection.

“3,489 medics got infected and 29 died in Punjab, followed by 4,083 positive cases among health workers and 44 deaths in KP,” they said 1,584 workers tested positive and 14 of them have so far died in Islamabad.

The COVID-affected medics in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan stand at 858, 830, and 308 with nine health workers succumbing to infection in the former two and three in the latter.