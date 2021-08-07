Asad Umar urges people aged 50 or above to receive COVID jabs on priority

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday has called for vaccinating people in the age group above 50 saying that they are most vulnerable against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar while sharing the details said that 21 percent of this group had received at least a single COVID jab, four weeks ago and the figures have now reached 33 per cent.

4 weeks back of the 2 crore 72 lakh Pakistani’s 50 years or older, 21% had recieved atleast one vaccine dose. Now that number is 33%. This is the age group which is most vulnerable to serious disease due to covid. Please particularly encourage those in this age group to vaccinate — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 7, 2021

“This age group is most vulnerable to serious health effects of COVID-19″, Umar said in his Tweet and urged to encourage people of age group above 50 to get themselves vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Pakistan has reported 4,720 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,063,125, including 959,491recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.24 per cent.