COVID-19 claims lives of 95 more Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 4,720 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported quoting the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,063,125, including 959,491recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.24 per cent.

Statistics 7 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,233

Positive Cases: 4720

Positivity % : 8.24%

Deaths : 95 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 7, 2021

The COVID-19 claimed 95 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,797, the NCOC said, adding that 4,275 people are in critical condition.

Overall 16,393,404 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 57,233 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 396,918 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 362,557 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 147,452 cases. Islamabad, 90,093, Balochistan, 31,069, AJK, 26,086 and GB have reported 8,615 new infections, so far.