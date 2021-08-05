Thursday, August 5, 2021
Web Desk

Sindh vaccinates 290,469 people against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

KARACHI: The number of COVID vaccines administered in Sindh is increasing with each passing day as the province vaccinated 290,469 people against the deadly virus on August 4, ARY News reported. 

Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in his Tweet said that the process of vaccination has been expediting in the province and 290,469 people received the vaccine jabs.

He also thanked the people of Sindh for their cooperation and health workers for their all efforts in the vaccination process.

On Tuesday, the Sindh government had converted 12 mobile hospitals into COVID-19 vaccination vans.

Twelve mobile hospitals of the Sindh health department had been converted into mobile vaccination units from where the citizens would be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in different areas.

Web Desk

