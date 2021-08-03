12 mobile hospitals converted into Covid vaccination units in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has taken a major step to expedite the immunisation process by converting 12 mobile hospitals into COVID-19 vaccination vans, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Twelve mobile hospitals of the Sindh health department has been converted into mobile vaccination units from where the citizens will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in different areas.

The mobile vaccination facility will be given to Karachi citizens as two mobile vans each will be deployed in South, East and West districts, whereas, three mobile units will provide vaccination services in the central district, one in Malir district and two in Keamari district.

READ: SINDH OVERRIDES FEDERAL GOVT’S NEW COVID MEASURES, MAINTAINS LOCKDOWN

Moreover, Commissioner Karachi chaired a session to review the steps being taken to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. It has been decided to further increase the vaccination centres across the metropolis besides providing mobile vaccination services in rural areas.

The participants of the session decided that mobile dispensaries will be converted into vaccination centres besides improving the distribution and supply of vaccines at the centres. Moreover, the commissioner also inspected the mobile dispensaries and vaccination arrangements.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said that the provincial government plans to vaccinate 250,000 people today besides also beginning COVID vaccination through mobile units in Karachi and Hyderabad, which are among the worst hit in the fourth virus wave.

READ: SINDH SETS UP MOBILE VACCINATION UNITS FOR COVID-19 IN KARACHI

Addressing a presser in Karachi, Murtaza Wahab said that 222,000 people received COVID jabs in Sindh on Monday and they plan to increase it to 250,000 today.

Responding to crowding at vaccination centres, the provincial government spokesman said that when 100,000 people would come out on Karachi roads then there would be scenes of congregations at these places.

We have taken measures to address it and have notified 11 centres that will be dealing vaccination process round the clock, he said and added that mobile units would also be vaccinating people in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He urged the masses to wear their masks and implement COVID SOPs whenever they go out for the vaccination process.