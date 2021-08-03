Sindh overrides federal govt’s new Covid measures, maintains lockdown

KARACHI: Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Tuesday in response to the federal government’s rolled out new Covid controlling measures that the province would stick to its original restrictions announced July 30 instead, ARY News reported.

He said many people across Pakistan did not follow Covid SOPs and are not wearing masks and said only by getting vaccinated and wearing masks can we get over the Delta variant seige.

Wahab said there are some hypocrite elements who oppose lockdowns when Sindh government imposes them but look away when their PTI-led federal government imposes the same restrictions to curb the pandemic rage.

These elements provoke people to violate government restrictions but they dont see even in Lahore, where PTI leads, has recently seen the surge of cases. He added that it was time we convinced people to follow the instructions so we can have normalcy back.

Wahab meets Karachi restaurant union as Covid restrictions cause losses

Earlier today, Wahab also met the All Karachi Restaurant Association (AKRA) delegate which explained to him the magnitude of losses being incurred on the industry and urged ease for at least the vaccinated masses’ footfall.

Help us operate our businesses with strict adherence to laid out SOPs, the delegation lead by AKRA leader Faizan Rawat appealed to province’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

I will revert to your appeals after consultations with the government, Wahab told them, adding that the government was aware of the losses the businesses had to bear.