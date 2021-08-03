Wahab meets Karachi restaurant union as Covid restrictions cause losses

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has Tuesday met the All Karachi Restaurant Association (AKRA) delegate which explained to him the magnitude of losses being incurred on the industry and urged ease for at least the vaccinated masses’ footfall, ARY News reported.

Help us operate our businesses with strict adherence to laid out SOPs, the delegation lead by AKRA leader Faizan Rawat appealed to province’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

Our staff is vaccinated, Rawat told Wahab suggesting that since they are immunized against the infection they may be given a go ahead to salvage their businesses. Rawat added that the restaurants that do not vaccinate their staffers may not be allowed any ease.

Hearing the plea, Wahab asked for some time before he could respond to their demands. I will revert to your appeals after consultations with the government, he told them, adding that the government was aware of the losses the businesses had to bear.

However, the province’s spokesperson said the rise in Covid cases was worrying and the government dreaded the outcome if it wasn’t controlled.

It is pertinent to note that Sindh health department claimed earlier today a dip in Covid surge just within four days as the new and tighter restrictions took effect in the province noting the past four days saw a slash of four per cent, now 20.1 pc, in positivity.

The Covid positivity had surged to 24.9 pc in before the lockdown was imposed, the provincial health department said today, noting a four pc dip in this rate.

Now the positivity, into the fourth day of lockdown seems to have fallen to 20.1 pc, it said.