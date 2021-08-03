Covid rate dips 4pc in 4 days of Karachi lockdown, health department says

KARACHI: Sindh health department claims a dip in Covid surge just within two days as the new and tighter restrictions took effect in the province noting the past four days saw a slash of four per cent, now 20.1 pc, in positivity, ARY News reported.

The Covid positivity had surged to 24.9 pc in before the lockdown was imposed, the provincial health department said today, noting a four pc dip in this rate.

Now the positivity, into the fourth day of lockdown seems to have fallen to 20.1 pc, it said.

The fourth day of lockdown into the Covid’s fourth wave has the infection rate going down 4 per cent, according to the officials numbers of provincial health department.

Separately, the numbers cited resonated with that of national statistics today as well as Pakistan has recorded a decline in COVID-19 cases in the country as it registered 3,582 new infections over the last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) shared the daily Covid number today.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,039,695, including 943,020 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.61 per cent.

However, Sindh province still remains to be the most affected region of the country with 387,261 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 358,387 cases.