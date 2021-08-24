23 Covid positive international passengers land in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least 23 passengers have tested Covid positive in multiple inbound international flights Tuesday to land on Bacha Khan International Airport, ARY News reported.

The international flights to have flown in the 23 Covid positive people included Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight among other foreign airlines.

All 23 Covid patients have been sent to quarantining facilities in designated local hospitals, confirmed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department.

The tests were conducted at the Peshawar airport as the flights landed today out of which 23 emerged as Covid positive cases.

Locally today, The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) confirmed that Covid claimed 91 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 25,094.

NCOC said the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,131,659 after the emergence of 4,075 new infections.

COVID-19 claims 91 more lives in Pakistan

Overall 1,015,519 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.79 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 91 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the NCOC said, adding that 5,513 people are in critical condition.