COVID-19 claims 91 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed 91 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 25,094.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,131,659 after the emergence of 4,075 new infections.

Statistics 24 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,943

Positive Cases: 4075

Positivity % : 6.79%

Deaths : 91 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 24, 2021

Overall 1,015,519 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.79 per cent.

Overall 17,336,393 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 59,943 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 422,418 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 382,332 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 157,721 cases. Islamabad, 96,771, Balochistan, 31,865, AJK, 30,865 and GB have reported 9,687 new infections, so far.