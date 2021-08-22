Chinese Covid vaccine consignment brings 2 million jabs

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Covid vaccine consignment has Sunday brought to Islamabad two million jabs of Sinovac via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, ARY News reported.

The country has bought two million Sinovac doses from a Chinese company, taking the total number of doses brought to this country this month alone to more than 30 million doses.

Doses brought today to Pakistan via PIA flight have been shifted to a vaccine storage facility of the federal government.

COVID vaccination resumes at all centres in Karachi

Separately, it may be noted that COVID vaccination resumed in Karachi, one of the most badly hit cities of the country by the infection, after a day closure on Ashura.

According to details, the vaccination process has begun at all centres including drive-thru and mobile van facilities and currently, there is less pressure on them after the government opened multiple facilities in the city to accommodate the citizens.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced to close COVID vaccination centres on Ashura, Muharram 10, in the country.

75 new lives lost to Covid with 7.1pc positivity rate in Pakistan

Earlier today it was reported that 75 more deaths have been attributed to Covid in the past 24-hour period until Sunday across the country taking the toll to 24,923 since the outbreak of the virus.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the new daily statistics show 7.1 per cent positivity in the country as of today. There have been 53,527 tests conducted countrywide out of which 3,842 stood positive of the virus.