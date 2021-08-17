NCOC announces closure of COVID vaccination centres on Ashura

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday announced to close COVID vaccination centres on Ashura, Muharram 10, in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The NCOC meeting headed by its head and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar made the decision. The meeting decided that all major COVID vaccination centres would remain open on Muharram 09.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 16 Aug: 774,859

Total vaccine administered till now: 43,463,404 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 17, 2021



The meeting also stressed the need to implement COVID SOPs issued by the federal government previously during the Muharram processions.

On August 10, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued guidelines to be adopted during majalis and processions in the month of Muharram amid the fourth COVID-19 wave in the country.

The guidelines have been issued after consultation with the clerics and it was agreed that private majalis would be avoided at homes to stem the spread of COVID-19.

All majalis and processions will be held while following COVID SOPs with strict adherence to social distancing, face masks, and thermal screening restrictions.

Sanitizers and masks will be provided during the processions, it said adding that all Muharram-related events would be held in open-air and spaces having proper ventilation.

The local administration and volunteers will help in the implementation of the SOPs besides also creating awareness among masses regarding it during the processions.