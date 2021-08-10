NCOC issues guidelines for majalis, processions in Muharram

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued guidelines to be adopted during majalis and processions in the month of Muharram amid the fourth COVID-19 wave in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the NCOC, the guidelines have been issued after consultation with the clerics and it was agreed that private majalis would be avoided at homes to stem the spread of COVID-19.

All majalis and processions will be held while following COVID SOPs with strict adherence to social distancing, face masks, and thermal screening restrictions.

Sanitizers and masks will be provided during the processions, it said adding that all Muharram-related events would be held in open-air and spaces having proper ventilation.

The local administration and volunteers will help in the implementation of the SOPs besides also creating awareness among masses regarding it during the processions.

The crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1443 AH, the first month of the Islamic Lunar Year, was sighted on Monday, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced.

Youm-e-Ashur (10th day of Muharram) will fall on August 19 (Thursday), Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the moon sighting committee, said while briefing the media after a meeting that was attended, among others, by representatives of the ministries of Religious Affairs, Science and Technology, and SUPARCO.